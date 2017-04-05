After enjoying a decent weekend, Taapsee Pannu starrer Naam Shabana has remained steady on the weekdays at the box office. Due to a partial holiday of Ram Navami in some parts of the country, Naam Shabana collected approximately 2.50 crores on 1st Tuesday (day 5) at the box office. The film now stands with a grand total of Rs. 23.80 crores.

The film has already surpassed the lifetime collections of Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut starrer Rangoon and Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer OK Jaanu. The movie now stands at the 7th position in the list of Top 10 highest grossing movies of 2017. The film might soon surpass the collections of Vidyut Jamwal and Adah Sharma Commando 2, and Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Phillauri.

Co-starring Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Danny Denzongpa and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Shivam Nair directorial released in around 2100 screens across India.

The film is a spin-off of the 2015 hit Baby, in which Taapsee featured as Shabana. Now the new movie tells the story behind her character.

Taapsee Pannu debuted as an actress through Telugu film. She made here debut in Bollywood with 2013 movie Chashme Baddoor by David Dhawan. Chashme Baddoor was a commercial success at the box office. Later in 2015, she appeared in Baby an Indian action spy thriller film directed by Neeraj Pandey. She received a lot of appreciation from the audience for here extended cameo in the movie.

In 2016 she was seen in Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang. The film was appreciated by both the audience and the critics. Pink completed a successful 50 day run at the movie theaters.

Taapsee will be next seen in Judwaa 2 along with David Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is slated to release on 29 September 2017.