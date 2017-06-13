Earlier this year, Commando had a Week One of 23.1 crore while Phillauri had managed 22.68 crore in the same time duration. Now Raabta would be challenging these numbers as it has collected 18.46 crore so far, after bringing in 2.53 crore on Monday. While Rangoon [22 crore] and OK Jaanu [19 crore] would be comfortably surpassed, Hindi Medium [25.21 crore] would be a challenge. Incidentally, makers of both Raabta and Hindi Medium are the same.

The film has seen some sort of traction at premium multiplexes at select urban centers. However, at an all-India level it hasn’t quite managed to find footfalls. The film was released on a good count of screens [1820] which gave it a potential to bring in at least 15 crore on a daily basis in case of full occupancy. However, with 15%-20% occupancy being evidenced on Monday, the numbers have turned out to be low.

A lot would now depend on how collections turn out to be today as any further fall would bring the overall numbers down to very low levels.

Trending :

Meanwhile, Behen Hogi Teri continues to be low as well. The film brought in around 30 lakhs* on Monday and though the numbers are close to what it had earned on Friday, the overall total is at 1.59 crore*. The film has brought in as much in four days as it was expected to net on its opening day.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder