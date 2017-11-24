DC’s superhero film Justice League released on November 17 in India and enjoyed a good opening at the box office.

Up till now, the film has collected a total amount of 25 crores at the Indian box office. Justice League collected an amount of 5 crores on its opening day (Friday) and it went on to collect 15 crores in its first weekend.

Big screen epic action-adventure Justice League, directed by Zack Snyder and it stars DC Super Heroes — Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Raymond Fisher as Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Ezra Miller as The Flash. After fighting side-by-side across decades of comics, these iconic characters came together to save the world in their first-ever big-screen team-up. The film is released in 3D, 2D and IMAX by Warner Bros Pictures.

Trending

Due to the CBFC’s rule of applying for certification 68 days in advance has driven the industry into a state of panic. It has also created issues for the dubbed Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions of Justice League which has failed to procure censor certification on time. A source from Warner Brothers revealed: “We somehow managed to get the original English version of Justice League certified in time for release. But the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions fell prey to the 68-day rule. The dubbed versions could not be censored as the censor board has started following the 68-day timeline strictly from this week onwards.” Apparently, the Warner Brothers representatives requested for an exemption to the rule just this once as their advance booking for Justice League in Hindi Tamil and Telugu had already opened.

“We requested the censor board to at least give this film an exemption from the 68-day timeline as we already had the censor certificate for the English version from before the rule was strictly implemented. Unfortunately, they haven’t yet obliged. Hopefully, the CBFC would view at least the Hindi dubbed version of ‘Justice League’ today and we can still release the Hindi version later this week. But the Tamil and Telugu versions are unlikely to be released this week,” said a source from Warner.