Jolly LLB 2 starring Akshay Kumar in the lead managed to become his first film of the year to enter the 100 crore club. It also managed to beat the lifetime collections of his previous releases such as Housefull 3, Holiday etc.

The film is continuing to add moolah over its fourth weekend. It collected approximately 25 lacs on its fourth Friday. It now stands with a collection of 113.22 crores at the box office.

Jolly LLB 2 also became a profitable venture for the makers and now has managed to make a profit of 68.22 crores.

With a decent budget of 45 crores including P & A, the film’s profit percentage now stands at 151.66% at the box office. Jolly LLB 2 is SUPER-HIT now!