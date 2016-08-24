Sultan has taken the box office by storm. The sports-drama film has minted Rs 229.16 crores in 9 days, thus, setting new benchmarks for Bollywood.
The Yash Raj Films production, which released on July 6 — a day before Eid — remained steady at the box office throughout the week.
Check out the day-wise collections of this film right here:
Week 1
|Day
|Collections (Cr)
|Day 1 (Wednesday)
|36.54
|Day 2 (Thursday)
|37.32
|Day 3 (Friday)
|31.67
|Day 4 (Saturday)
|36.62
|Day 5 (Sunday)
|38.21
|Day 6 (Monday)
|15.54
|Day 7 (Tuesday)
|12.92
|Day 8 (Wednesday)
|10.82
|Day 9 (Thursday)
|09.52
|Total
|229.16
Week 2
|Day
|Collections (Cr)
|Day 10 (Friday)
|07.43
|Day 11 (Saturday)
|11.46
|Day 12 (Sunday)
|15.18
|Day 13 (Monday)
|04.08
|Day 14 (Tuesday)
|03.72
|Day 15 (Wednesday)
|03.42
|Day 16 (Thursday)
|03.51
|Total
|277.96
Week 3
|Day
|Collections (Cr)
|Day 17 (Friday)
|2.14
|Day 18 (Saturday)
|3.81
|Day 19 (Sunday)
|5.14
|Day 20 (Monday)
|1.30
|Day 21 (Tuesday)
|1.25
|Day 22 (Wedesday)
|1.15
|Day 23 (Thursday)
|1.05
|Total
|293.80
Week 4
|Day
|Collections (Cr)
|Day 24 (Friday)
|00.57
|Day 25 (Saturday)
|00.98
|Day 26 (Sunday)
|01.51
|Day 27 (Monday)
|00.34
|Day 28 (Tuesday)
|00.36
|Day 29 (Wednesday)
|00.34
|Day 30 (Thursday)
|00.33
|Total
|298.23
Week 5
|Day
|Collections (Cr)
|Day 31 (Friday)
|00.24
|Day 32 (Saturday)
|00.49
|Day 33 (Sunday)
|00.78
|Day 34 (Monday)
|00.16
|Day 35 (Tuesday)
|00.16
|Day 36 (Wednesday)
|00.15
|Day 37 (Thursday)
|00.14
|Total
|300.35
Week 6
|Day
| Collections (Cr)
|Total
|300.47
300cr nahi kar payegi sultan
He Will sure cross 300 Cr .
Easy korega
There is this week’s weekend which is coming up.. In that it can score from 1-2 Crore taking it to 299 Crore (Approximately) and after that the coming week till Friday (Till Rustom and Mohenjo Daro hit the Box office) it will easily touch 300 Crore Mark.
Salman the Great WOW
raees ka hashar b FAN movie jaisa hoga, FLOP of the year, Mujhe samjh nhi aati k SALMAN k sath iss bande ko compare kaise krte ho, NO ANYONE IN THE WORLD LIKE A SALMAN BHAIJAAN….. Jaan of the INDIA #salman
Salman is a good actor and getting love and attention from audience but Still SRK is the king of bollywood and only actor who was invited by google one film can not degrade anyone stardom. Few year back slaman was flop and film was in the row like.-Jaan-E-Mann(2006),Baabul(2006), Salaam-e-Ishq (2007), God Tussi Great Ho (2008), Yuvvraaj(2008), London Dreams(2009), Main Aurr Mrs Khanna(2009), Veer(2010), etc… and Jai Ho 2014 just two year back.
Jai ho atleast earn 115cr which was BYCT.
In 2014
Your fan movie which 3.6billions fans are there
Still ain’t reached 100cr
#PRAYFORRAEES.
Sahrukh ne to flop diya hi nahi asi bat kar raha hai.1st check the movie list and than comment.btw bhaijaan is best
Sabse jayada award sharukh k pass ..sabse jayada paisa sharukh k pass ..box office me kamai sabse jayada aamir khan . Ind me 1st 100 cr aamir khan ghajni…1st 200 cr 3 ediots aamir khan 1st 300 pk aamir khan ..box office 1st din sabse jayada 45 cr sharukh khan .3weekend me sabse jayda 106 cr hny sharukh ki movie kis chiz me aage hai salman ..kaha jaye to sharukh k samne kuch nhi salman
Mai aamir ka fan hooo but ek bath diil se kehta hoo RAEES phaduuu film hai pakka uska buisness 300 cr hoga ……shayad mko tho darr bhi lag raha hai ..ki PK ka record na thood dei ….
Galt Slman Khan Is Garet OK…Brooo
Bhai awards bikte hai black jaisi film ko award Malta hai national award
Salman khan ko aisi koi film btao jisme best actor k award filmfare mila ho
Iska mtlab wo bekar actor hai aur bollywood k first actor jo sabse zyada back to back on trot 100 crore business karrahi hai
Teeno khan k fan hu
ek ko award ki bharmar hai to doosra award k peeche nahi hai
teesra aaj tak intezaar me………..
Awards se kisiko bhi na dekho warna….. Phir se shabd, black jaisi film 🎥 ajayegi……
Yar I Think Black, Guzaarish, Aligarh Jesi films Bollywood ky sr ka taan hain,
Sakman ki total movie ki kamayi 3000 cr ho gyi is k piche dur dur takaamir Shahrukh b nahi
* Sabse jayada award sharukh k pass – bacause he pay for them & attend all award shows So they have to give him award. If not any they will create catagory and give it to him award for that.
*sabse jayada paisa sharukh k pass .- that’s true. he will do anything to earn money. even he does not have good skin and all he will do Fair & lovely adverticement also. he did that already. Also he does not do much charity also. thats how he has more money.
box office me kamai sabse jayada aamir khan . Ind me 1st 100 cr aamir khan ghajni…1st 200 cr 3 ediots aamir khan 1st 300 pk aamir khan .- that’s true
box office 1st din sabse jayada 45 cr sharukh khan – Fake collection. Amir khan clearly say that in Komal Nahta interview that year.
3weekend me sabse jayda 106 cr hny – Result of Crazy Promotions & Fake collections. it’s his production house. he can do anything.
kaha jaye to sharukh k samne kuch nhi salman – its a joke. we can see how hard sharukh trying to match up with salman & Amir in boxoffice game.( Using Kajol, Deepika, Varun, Rohit shetty,ex.. )
Sabse zada paisa shahrukh k pas hai par us se bhi zada yane 3 guna zada salman khan charity kar chuka hai, sabse zada collection ka record bhale hee amir ka ho par sabse zada logo ka achchha karne ka collection salman ka hai aur wo badhte hee ja rha hai… Salman k fan salman ko sirf hero k roop me nhi par sabse achchhe insan k roop me chahte hai…karodo logo ki duwayein uske sath hai aur wo niswarth bhav se sabki seva karte ja rha hai… God bless u salman aur god bless u salman khan k critics… Kyunki itihas gawah hai k log jitna salman ko girayenge utna hee wo mahan bante jayega…
Fastest. 150aur200 crore Salman ke sultan ne nhi to kya sharukh khan ke fan movie ne kameya kya…Biggest box office superstar of India ever…
Salman ko kisi k sath compare kiya hi nhi ja sakta. He ia one and only golden heart person.
Megastar
#Sultan The baap of Bollywood #Salman
I love bhaijaan…india ka sher
PAKISTAN KA BI SHER :D LOVE BHAIJAAN..
What about nEpal love bhai….only
Comment:i am bangladesi..i am the biggest fan of salman khan..i love u bhaiijaan salman khan..love u lot..u r only the bollywood badsha..ur also the sultan of bollywood..u r only king u bollywood..অনেক ভালোবাসি সালমান খানকে।
I think by mistake he added 1 zero extra please don’t mind😆
id ya koi aur tyohaar par release karke khans konsa teer maar rahe h. ordinary ya working days me release karke apna dam pahchane
Jisko dekhni hai wo kaise bhi dekhega eid ho ya normal day
Bhai roookkkxx 😍
Agar fhilm acchi ho to kabhi bhi relase kro chalti he or salman ki fhilm kabhi bhi release kro kuch fhark nhi padta samjhe
fir jai ho k sath hadsa kese ho gya
kyoki salman aur sohail ne jai ho ke ticket prices low rakhe he brother. message wali movie thi aur wo sabko dikhana chahte the. and its a fact. 250 ki icket 150 me mil rahi thi. tou ye samjho.. uska jo collection 120 crore he wo 180-190 ke barabar he.
Jai Ho bhi hit hai aap ko maloom nahi hai
Haan BC salman ki film 50cr bhi kamaye to superhit sharukh dilwale 150cr wo flop. What the hell double faces fan.
Jai ho Budge 65 crore.. and Domestic collection 117cr.
ye to Beta waise hi hit hai
Aap KO shayad maloom nahi jai Ho ne 119cr hit hai
Bhai jaan to Hathi hai uske bareme bura bolne wala to kuta hai Hathi be_fikar jayega kuta bhokte bhokte rahega
Jai ho ka budget 100 crore tha so flop ki ginti me aati hai aur sultan agar ied pe release na hoti to 150 crore tak bhi nahi pahunch pati aur àap ko bata de prem ratan dhan payo bhi sirf first week me 4 din chali baad me doobtI gai 200 crore ka business bhI rotey rotey kiya agar dipawali na hoti to super flop hoti
tera baap budget banaya tha kya
Raess will definitely take box office by storm sultan has got 5 consecutive best days to make it to the 200 crore club so there is no need to get excited about it as the movie saw huge drop from Monday
King of Bollywood salman Khan Star rankings no 1 spot
1600 pts
sallu….one of the comercial product of the bollywood ……we loveu baijaan
Since ten years Sultan our Salman sir ruling the Indian Cinema. He is only multitalent super ever in the Cine world…. …
salman khan is the one and only one hero in whole bollyhood who give alot of profit to bollyhood no one other actor can do like that …so we love salman to much …not only on the basis of acting but also on the other social and charity work..
Zia bhai jahan media hoti hain waha charity deta hain famous hone ke liya ekdum waaheyaat insaan hain ek baar hajiali singmal par salmaan akela colaba ki tarf red imported bike par num 7000tha jaaraha tha ek gajrewaali bacchi ne excitement mein uske haath par chuliya aise dekh raha tha jaise use maar hi dega
Charity karo ya na karo par insaan ki seerat acchi hone chahiye
Salmain Khan is the best actor entire bollywood
Sultan=300 cr and rayees 150 cr lyk dil wale
Sallu ka half =SRK
Salman=1/2 Srk
Srk=1/2 salman..this you want to say?
@ravi dhakad is youequation and words are not matching. It should be srk=1/2 sk
Comment:SRK fans only one one thing one to showcase their actors films whatever he had done in past… Because he do not have a present now….. But sure I think once a Superstar remains Superstar… All the khans..
atul mishra tera iq sabse kamjor he. salman movie..
max 100 crore movie in a row
fastest 200 crore movie in just 7 days even pk took 9 days for it.
fastest 250 crore movie.
salman and amir have movie in 300 crore club not any other actors.
bajrangi bhaijaan had highest 10 days collection of 241 crores far ahead of any movies.
salman is approaching to be only actor having 2 movies in 300 crore club.
srk is poor at the box office.look at the collection of fan and dilwale. but he is a good actor and you have no right to insult any actor.
tu sabse bada loser hai tu kamiyab insaan ke barema lekne ka tara aaukat nahi hai.
Guys watch out for Aammir’s Dangal.its going to b the 1st 350 cr movie
Let’s not compare anyone bcoz all r unique…
I am bangladeshy boy.I always watch salman khan film because he is my favorite actor.last 5 year you’re compare shahrukh and salman then you tell who is the king of bollywood box office.I think sharukh khan fan got ans.east or west salman vai is best.Dil se
box office ki jaaan salman khaaan
Sorry guys am 42 yrs old amitbhy was big , my time now he’s movies can do 20 CR, rsk vs Salman Khan is compering like Apple and orange,last 10 yrs Salman , hand’s down winner,
Bhai log sbka bura wkt aata h….salman ne na jaane kitte flop di h salman khan kbi apne aap ko srk sir se compare kr hi ni skta kyuki unke pss b ni aa skta bss dilwale or fan hi to box office pe kamai ni kr paye ab sb ke record tode gi mere bhai ki RAEES…..ab se salman ka bura wakt shuru…..sb ke record todegi RAEES ……abi tk kisi ne SRK SIR KA opening record ni toda or na koi doosra tod payga ab wo record SRK SIR khud hi todnge RAEES se……600000000..wch mnzz 60 crores…
salman ia not a good person at all. Aurat ko marta hai gali deta hai(aishwarya rai), janwar ki shikar karta hai, logo ke uperse gadi chalata hai, raped ladies ke bare me itni galat baat karta hai… phir bhi wo hamara hero hai… yeh hai indian peoples… wo karodo me kamate hai hume kuch nhi dete.. aur hum yaha baithke faltu badbad karte hai… ki salman acha ya shahrukh… really guys wake up in sab chijo se jyada bhi bohot chije hai jinke bare me hum bat kar sakte hai…
Ye pawan bhai to aisa bta rha hai k wo ek sadhu hai, galtiyan to kabhi us se huyi hee nhi, usne to kisi ko kabhi gaali di hee nhi, kabhi ladkiyon ya auraton k barey me bura socha hee nhi, log yahan khule aam bakro ko, murgo ko aur na jaane kitne bezuban praniyon ko masr k bde shouk se khate hai, is hisab se to sabko faasi honi chahiye, log na jane kitne logo par gaadi chadhakar marte hai unke barey me to koi issue nhi hota, ho sakta hai k ye buri comment likhnewslo ki gaadi se bhi kabhi accident hua hoga.. Fir bhi salman khan ko kosenge….usne kitne achchhe kaam kiye wo nhi dekhenge..
Srk sirf award functions me anchor banke uske ke liye award leta hai salman and aamir true gentelmans by the way sultan salmaan ki acting ke hisaab se ab tak ki best movie hai point note main in teeno me se kisi ka bhi fan nahi hoon sharukh selfish actor
To Pawan : Dont trap superstars like Khan by only highlighting his faults.
He is a human being like us, he may have done certain mistakes in life.
But has not done exceptional great work .
1 : Being Human foundation – treatment of 100+ little boys and girls who had major heart problem . All Treated by him in 2014
2 : The only man in bollywood who have 3 rakhi sisters ( Arpita, Shweta..)
He has gifted his millions of wealth to both as a jestre of love.
Can anyone beat that
3 : The biggest Fitness ICOn of our Nation : ever since Maine Pyaar Kiya.
Every Boy wanna be like him as a fitness freek
4 : Just check the contribution of BEING HUMAN fundation towards the sopciety once.
You and people like you will be silent forever.
Definitely its a must watch movie…
srk is a good actor but looking at the trend of his movies rees may not collect a good box office collection.
due to fear it got postpone to 2017 , avoided clash with sultan otherwise it would be a disaster.
it’s collection will get hugely affected if it clases with kaabil of hrithik roashan as dilwale was bad affected with the clash with bajiroa mastani.
due to christmas clash srk got lower popularity than ranveer which is sad but true.
reaes has huge chances to be avoided by audience as it will create less buzz as a one year old movie.
fan movie of srk was hugely affected by jungle book movie which collected 100 crore more than it.
even a simple Hollywood movie destroyed fan movie of srk which proves srk has lost his charm and popularity.
Arey bhai log bura bolne k alawa koi kaam nhi hai kya? Sab actors achchhe hai. Sab ek dusre k frnd hai. Hamarebura bolne ya likhne se kisi actor ko koi fark nhi padhega. To achchha bolo n bhai. Aur mai tino khan ka fan hun unki sabhi movie dekhta hun. Par sabse zada salman khan ka fan hun. Aur khas karke unke fans ko ye btana chahta hun kbdosto kisi k bhi barey me bura likhna bund karo ye khud bhai ko bhi pasand nhi. Aur jo insan zindgi me itne achchhe kaam kar rha hai to hum fans ki bhi respondibility banti hai k bhai k tarah achchhe kaam karke logo ki madat karke hum salman bhai ki izzat badhaye… Pls kisi bhi star ko gaali mat do. Agar salman k real fan ho to……
salman is the best there is no doubt
Fan movie dekney kutta bhi nahi gaya, please stop comparing SRK with salman, SRK is no more competation to Salman….SRK fans know only to bark on bullshit post, if they were real fan of SRK they where not sitting and commenting bull shit here, there were going and watching FAN movie and make it hit,,,,,Lean something from Salman loyal fans who never miss Sallu movies…Even though Sultan was leaked, loyal fans watched movie in cinema halls…..shame on srk fans……
Aamir aur Saharukh khan ke fans bhokna bandh kare Salman se bada koi nahi jis ko hawa ho nikal de I can prove Salman is best he get success after Shahrukh and Aamir but
he will be more successful only 1 actor in Bollywood who has dare to give 10 film back back with more than 100 crores collection, Shahrukh aur Aamir kutto boldo apne malik se dam hai to deke dikhae 10 janam lele to bhi Salaman to kya uske naam ka Pehla word S bhi nahi ban sakte ……………… He rule theon public’s heart only actor who is effect less, so many controversies could not effect his film’s collection that’s call power only, with help and guidance of Salman Sajid Nadiadwala make a record which is no any director get so huge collection in his 1st directional debut film kick’s record 200 crore + no any other actor make other’s career as Salman made, no any actor who is as successful as Salman at every where no matter TV or Film in now days Salman is another name of success.
Akshay kumar 2800 cr wait for no.1
Akshay 2800cr bs thoda wait karlo beta baap aa raha h sabka
Tumhara baap hoga akshay
salmaan is commercially successfull actor frm last 6 year.
SULTAN bhale hi Pk ka record na tor payi lekin Salman ki film SULTAN bahut saara record tor chuki hai ye baat aap sabhi jaante hai
Thoko like only SALMAN KHAN FANS ( SULTAN)
Comment: ak he tiger …300 ki kya baat karate ho..next 400 coror legi. sultan
the sultan and the tiger
both denied their respective milestiones’
one of the best bollywood movie luv u sultan. Salman khan is real hero in India. Sultan will be breaks all bollywood box office records.
This is awesome movie with gr8 story…
just 26 lakh reh gaye hian ….300 crore hony mai :P i think kar jaye gi ye :)
Bhai ky sultan 300 cr club ki jaan.
2 din me 300cr me entry kr legi ye movie
or salman Bollywood ka 1st Actor hoga jiski 2 movie 300cr ka collection karegi..
srk to 233 pe hi rah gaya
saal 2016 movie All Time Blockbuster Movie hai… one n only
FAN !!!!! FAN !!!!!! Ha ha ha ha LOl…
amir and salman only 2 king in Bollywood
SRK fans b ajeeb ha..
pahle bolte the #Happy new year ko aane do 300cr ka collection karegi
phir bola Dilwale ko aane do wo karegi pr uski to new actor Ranveer ne waat lga di
uske baad bola FAN karegi OMG!! uski to 7 saal ke #Mogli ne esi tesi kr di
ab phir Bol rahe h #RAees aa rhi h 400cr ka collection kawayenge
ha ha ha …lol
jb raees me itna dum thaa to EID pe sultan se Bhidaa te usko
SULTAN iz the best movie nd minted 300 cr of thz year sot far ….
SALMAN IZ REAL SULTAN OF THIZ WORLD
or phr Sultan 300 cr mai enter ho he gai …. love u sallu bhai :*
In this age he done lot of hardwork for movie.I think we should respect him.
salman worked hard for this role.
Hatsoff
done hard work .hatsoff
Everyone has Supported Sultan now its time to show ur support to SHIVAAY…SHIVAAY must do atleast 500 crore or we’ll hv to watch those shitty movies of Sallman, Shahrukh for lifetime..
Mai Salman ka big fan hu but sab actors ko respect Karta hu. bollywood me Amitabh aur Srk kaisa actor koi nhi h . Aamir 100,200 & 300 Cr. Club ka inventor hai coz usne achi movies approach ki hai aur wo aage future me hmesha saraha jaaega . India me sabse jyada fans Salman ke hai usme koi shak nhi hai but Salman ki acting aur movie selection baki actors jaisi nhi rhi h . Akshay most versatile actor hai aur future superstar by acting ranveer Singh & by stardom Varun dhawan dono top krenge .
First srk try to beat kick record 233 core then thing about sultan and bajrangi bhaijaan in 2030 wating……
सलमान की से हाल की सभी मूवी अच्छी है! शाहरुख की पुरानी मूवीस अच्छी थी और आमिर की कुछ कुछ फिल्में अच्छी है! अक्षय का कोई मार्केट नहीं है वह कुछ भी उठाकर ले आते हैं, रितिक अपने पापा के बिना रोशन नहीं हो सकते:)
Bhaio SRK sabka baap hai aap log ye. Bataye ki SRK kab flop huy or baki hero kab se hit huy aapko aapna jawab apny aap se mil jayega kutto ki tarah ladna band karo aisa lagta hai jase inn San filmo me aapka paisa lagta ho
Wow ! really a very nice information, thanks for updating.
movie was nice so box office collection on the top floor
very good movie i really enjoy it
Amir ka koi mukabla nahi kar Sakta