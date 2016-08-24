Sultan has taken the box office by storm. The sports-drama film has minted Rs 229.16 crores in 9 days, thus, setting new benchmarks for Bollywood.

The Yash Raj Films production, which released on July 6 — a day before Eid — remained steady at the box office throughout the week.

Check out the day-wise collections of this film right here:

Week 1

Day Collections (Cr) Day 1 (Wednesday) 36.54 Day 2 (Thursday) 37.32 Day 3 (Friday) 31.67 Day 4 (Saturday) 36.62 Day 5 (Sunday) 38.21 Day 6 (Monday) 15.54 Day 7 (Tuesday) 12.92 Day 8 (Wednesday) 10.82 Day 9 (Thursday) 09.52 Total 229.16

Week 2

Day Collections (Cr) Day 10 (Friday) 07.43 Day 11 (Saturday) 11.46 Day 12 (Sunday) 15.18 Day 13 (Monday) 04.08 Day 14 (Tuesday) 03.72 Day 15 (Wednesday) 03.42 Day 16 (Thursday) 03.51 Total 277.96

Week 3

Day Collections (Cr) Day 17 (Friday) 2.14 Day 18 (Saturday) 3.81 Day 19 (Sunday) 5.14 Day 20 (Monday) 1.30 Day 21 (Tuesday) 1.25 Day 22 (Wedesday) 1.15 Day 23 (Thursday) 1.05 Total 293.80

Week 4

Day Collections (Cr) Day 24 (Friday) 00.57 Day 25 (Saturday) 00.98 Day 26 (Sunday) 01.51 Day 27 (Monday) 00.34 Day 28 (Tuesday) 00.36 Day 29 (Wednesday) 00.34 Day 30 (Thursday) 00.33 Total 298.23

Week 5

Day Collections (Cr) Day 31 (Friday) 00.24 Day 32 (Saturday) 00.49 Day 33 (Sunday) 00.78 Day 34 (Monday) 00.16 Day 35 (Tuesday) 00.16 Day 36 (Wednesday) 00.15 Day 37 (Thursday) 00.14 Total 300.35

Week 6