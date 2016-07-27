Ali Abbas Zafar’s sports drama Sultan has managed to remain steady on its 3rd Tuesday at the box office.

As per early estimates, the film collected 1.25 crores* yesterday and now stands with a total collection of 291.60* crores.

The film is inching gradually towards 300 crore mark at the domestic box office. Wednesday and Thursday collections will be crucial for Sultan, as Dishoom is arriving on Friday, after which the Salman Khan starrer film will lose maximum screens.

Sultan also features Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda, Amit Sadh and Kumud Mishra in key roles.