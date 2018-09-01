Sultan China Day 1 Box Office Collections: Unexpected For A Salman Khan Starrer!

Sultan China Day 1 Box Office Collections: Salman Khan starrer Sultan which shattered many records when it released in India finally got released in China yesterday. In India it collected 36.54 crores and enjoyed an extended 5 day weekend of 180.36 crores. But same is not the story in China, let’s see how it’s faring in China.

Sultan, high on emotional quotient, was expected to do on the similar lines as Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Earlier this year Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan also released in China and collected USD $ 2.26 million on day 1. Sultan has disappointed and collected just USD $ 940,000 which rounds up to just 6.66 crores in Indian rupees.

This is way too less than what was expected from the film. Given Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan did so well, trade pundits had the same hopes from Sultan. But, the Chinese audience has yet again proved why the formula of their taste cannot be predicted.

Be it Sultan, Gunday or Tiger Zinda Hai, Ali Abbas Zafar has never failed to strike a chord with the audience as his films always have a dash of human touch to it. The director says it is because he tries to bring his real-life experiences and emotions in every movie he does.

“I never went to a film school to study about movies. Most of my education has been from my real-life experiences. So, I try and bring my real-life emotions and experiences in my films,” Zafar told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

The 36-year-old filmmaker, who is currently shooting for his upcoming Salman Khan-starrer in Malta, says he purposely adds a sprinkle of emotions to his movies.

“Obviously as humans, we are very emotional people. So, somewhere it is a conscious touch that a film needs to work emotionally for an audience and for a filmmaker when it goes out. That has been the practice for me from the first one,” Zafar said.