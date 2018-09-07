Sultan China Box Office: The Salman Khan Starrer Faces Further Hurdles!

Sultan Box Office: It’s been a week that Salman Khan’s Sultan had hit the theatres of China but unlike Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the movie struggled to perform well at the China Box Office. Collecting a sum of USD $ 940,000 (which rounds up to just 6.66 crores in Indian rupees) on its first day, the total of each passing day reduced further.

Sultan in its week 1 had collected $ 430,000 on Monday, $ 400,000 on Tuesday, $ 370,000 on Wednesday & $ 310,000 on Thursday, making up a grand total of $ 4.53 million (32.53 crores in Indian rupees). The graph at the Box Office kept falling with each passing day, and it isn’t really expected from a Salman starrer, be it anywhere around the world! On the other hand, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which released in China earlier this year, had garnered a good response, collecting USD $ 2.26 million on its day 1. And when Sultan is compared to the collections of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, there’s only disappointment on the way!

Earlier, Director Ali Abbas Zafar sahred that he was looking forward to the release of his Salman Khan-starrer sports drama in China on August 31 as it is a market that has embraced Indian cinema with open arms in recent times.

The 38-year-old director said the idea is to build an equity as a filmmaker and a technician in a newer territory.

“So, that is all very exciting now… Salman and Aamir are really big stars. When the film does well in newer countries, you understand how the stardom grows with them. Let’s see how China reacts to Sultan,” he said.

The movie revolved around a middle-aged wrestler named Sultan Ali Khan, who gives up the sport after the death of his son. Years later, he sets out to revive his career as he needs the prize money and wants to regain his lost respect. It also stars Anushka Sharma.