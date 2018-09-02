Sultan China Box Office Day 2: Tough Times Ahead For The Salman Khan Starrer!

Sultan China Box Office Day 2: Salman Khan starrer Sultan finally saw the release in China but things didn’t go quite as planned for it. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also has Anushka Sharma in a pivotal role.

Exploring the tough life of a wrestler and marking his comeback, the movie surely had an appeal to the Indian audience. It made over 300 crores for the makers proving to be a super hit. Comparing with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan lacks on universal value and hence these results in China.

The movie opened to USD $ 940,000 on its opening day which was way to less than expected. The collections on day 1 were the proof of how there are tough times ahead for this Salman starrer. Collections on day 2 haven’t shown much growth as it has bagged in USD $ 1.09 million. The movie now stands at the grand total of USD $ 2.03 million which is equivalent to 14.38 crores.

Director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar recently said, Every time a film releases even if it has been released in the country but when a new audience sees it you get a new perspective all together… The exciting feeling is there. Also, China is a huge market for Indian films, so I am really excited to see how people will react to ‘Sultan‘ in China,” Zafar told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

This is Salman’s second film to release in China after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which fetched a good response.

China has emerged as a profitable revenue generator for Indian films, especially following the success of Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which released there in 2017 and became one of the highest earning Indian movies in the country by raking in over Rs 1,000 crore.

Asked if he hopes Sultan surpasses the box office record of Dangal in China, Zafar said: “No, that’s not my goal. What is important right now is that it is Salman Khan’s second film there. Aamir Khan is a very big and known star there. Bajrangi Bhaijaan did very well in China and we are hoping that even if we get close to what Bajrangi Bhaijaan did, we will be more than happy.”