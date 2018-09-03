Sultan China Box Office Collections Day 3: It’s A No-Show For Salman Khan!

Salman Khan’s Sultan has been continuing its dull fare at the China box office. After a ho-hum opening, the movie failed to show any growth over the next few days. It seems the movie has failed to draw the desire connect with the Chinese audience. Though Bajrangi Bhaijaan did spread the magic of Salman, Sultan has proven to be a no-show in China.

The movie collected just USD $ 970,000 on its 1st Sunday at the China box office. The number was just a little more than its opening day (USD $ 940,000). Considering the weekend, trade pundits expected a jump in the collections but it wasn’t the same case. It should a minimal jump on Saturday but that’s about it. The movie now stands at the grand total of USD $ 3 Million.

Earlier this year Zafar won a Honorary Diploma for the Best Director of Long Narrative, while Salman and Anushka won the Best Actor and Diploma in the Long Narrative section and the Best Actress trophy and diploma in the Long Narrative section, read a statement from the movie’s production banner Yash Raj Films.

“Sultan has cut across borders, cultures and languages with its powerful story, performances and honest belief in the life changing impact of a sport. The team and I are very thankful to the organisers at Tehran International Sports Film Festival for their appreciation and love,” Zafar said in a statement.

Sultan revolves around a middle-aged wrestler, who gives up the sport. Years later, he sets out to revive his career as he needs the prize money and wants to regain his lost respect.