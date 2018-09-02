Stree Wins Big At The Box Office; Happy Times For Shraddha Kapoor!

One of the most loved actresses of Bollywood, Shraddha Kapoor is currently garnering love from the audience across quarters for her recent release Stree. The film raked in 6.82 crores on day 1 emerging as a winner at the box office.

Known for her commercial hits like ‘Aashiqui 2‘, ‘Ek Villain‘, ‘ABCD 2‘ amongst others, Shraddha Kapoor enjoys an incredible fanbase across the nation.

Trying her hand at the interesting genre of horror comedy with Stree, Shraddha Kapoor treated her fans with the underdog film which is winning hearts all over.

Shraddha Kapoor is garnering accolades for her unique character and apt portrayal of Stree receiving a thumbs up from not just the audience and critics but also the B-town.

The actress looks beautiful as ever, sporting a distinct look with a nose ring apart from delivering a remarkable performance.

Collaborating with actors like Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparakshit Khurrana for the first time, Shraddha added her charm to the horror comedy.

Shraddha’s refreshing chemistry with Rajkummar Rao has been the talk of the town ever since the duo grooved together at the wrap party of the film. The duo had been impressing the audience further with the trailer and the songs of the film.

Stree aka Shraddha also went out on a prowl recently hunting for her preys at various nightclubs in Mumbai in true Stree style.