Stree, Veere Di Wedding, Satyameva Jayate & Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: The Common Factor In All Surprise Openers Of The 2018!

The year 2018 has been the year of surprise as within 8 months the industry has seen as many as 13 clean hit film. To everyone’s surprise, stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan failed to deliver clean hits whereas Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan didn’t have any release as yet, and still the industry is on a roll. Among the 13 hit films, there have been films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Veere Di Wedding, Satyameva Jayate and Stree, which surpassed all expectations. And we are not just talking about the lifetime collections but also the opening day numbers.

The first surprise opener of the year was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which raked in Rs 6.42 crore on its opening day. After that were Veere Di Wedding, Satyameva Jayate and Stree which raked in Rs 10.70 crore, Rs 20.52 crore and Rs 6.82 crore respectively.

The common factor in all these films was the fact that they surpassed all trade expectations and didn’t ride on a formidable star-cast that is conventionally responsible for opening of a film. If we analyse the four films, we realize that all of them had a fairly bankable star-cast, and a trailer that promised ample of entertainment in the film. While Stree, Veere Di Wedding and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety appealed to the youth and gave a fresh vibe, Satyameva Jayate catered to the masses and got them excited. The entertainment quotient aside, the four films were backed by at-least one chartbuster song. The star-cast aside, it is the fresh theatrical trailer backed by a chartbuster dance number are the two factors that contributed to the opening of these four films.

Stree – Milegi Milegi (47 Million YouTube Views)

Satyameva Jayate – Dilbaar(199 Million YouTube Views)

Veere Di Wedding – Tareefa (133 Million YouTube Views)

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – Dil Chori (270 Million YouTube Views)

The opening of these films is a positive sign for the industry as it proves that the audience is ready to buy tickets of films that seem to be entertaining irrespective of the face value and star power. The opening of these films suggests that the new trend that taking over the industry wherein the content is respected more than the stardom. If you are a well-known face, all that you need to do to ensure a good opening is sign on for an entertaining film and make sure that it is padded well with factors like good production values and good music. Baaghi 2 also surpassed all expectations, however that film was always expected to open good, but no one really expected a bumper response. Like the above mentioned films, Baaghi 2 was also backed by an entertaining trailer and hit music.

What do you guys have to say about the Surprise Packages of 2018?