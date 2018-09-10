Stree Gets Stronger! Surpasses 2 More Movies Of 2018 At The Box Office

2018 is turning out to be an year full of surprises, from the movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to Raazi – this is one of the most successful phases of Bollywood. Stree is the recent example of why a good and entertaining movies will find their audience anyhow.

Yes, the movie had various factors like good music and a stellar star-cast in its favour but we should also note it is an experiment by a debutante. The movie has collected 82.29 crores till now which is a huge achievement for the film. Made on a super controlled budget of 20 crores (including P & A), the film’s (Return On Investment) ROI % is 311.45 %.

Stree in the list of highest grossing movies of 2018 has surpassed two films. The first one is Akshay Kumar’s social drama PadMan which had collected 78.95 crores. It has also crossed the much controversial Veere Di Wedding which did 80.23 crores.

Shraddha Kapoor who is currently striding high on the success of her latest release Stree is overwhelmed by a very unique gesture.

Recently, a leading daily has come across a very interesting factor on a BEST bus!

A bus in Mumbai featured pictures of Stree Shraddha Kapoor on the seats which are reserved just for women.

When encountered Shraddha took to Twitter sharing, “So overwhelmed by this”.

Trying her hands at the interesting genre for the first time, Shraddha Kapoor has been winning hearts of the audience with the underdog film which is running strong at the box office.

Shraddha Kapoor is overwhelmed by the phenomenal success of the film and the love showered by the audience for her remarkable performance as Stree.

Striking a chord with the audience as the titular character, Shraddha Kapoor has won accolades for her unique character and apt portrayal of Stree.