Stree Box Office: Stays On To Be Fantastic, Enters Top-10 Biggest Week One Of 2018

Stree Box Office: Stree is seeing an unprecedented run at the Box Office. For a film that would have been a decent success had it gone past the 30 crore lifetime, it has actually accumulated double of that in just week and still going strong.

The film’s first week numbers are amongst the best of the best, which is quite apparent if one looks at the Top-10 Biggest Week One of 2018:

Sanju – 202.51 crore

Padmaavat – 150.50 crore

Race 3 – 144.50 crore

Baaghi 2 – 112.85 crore

Gold – 79.90 crore

Satyameva Jayate – 64.46 crore

Raid – 63.05 crore

PadMan – 62.87 crore

Stree – 60.39 crore*

Veere Di Wedding – 56.96 crore

The film is actually competing with the likes of Padman, Raid and Satyameva Jayate which is no mean feat. In fact it is the only film which had a start of less than 10 crores (it gathered 6.82 crores on Friday) and still managed to find a place in the Top-10.

Also, all other films in the list are spearheaded by stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Ajay Devgn. Still, for a Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer to find a place in this list is no mean feat.

All eyes are now on how the lifetime total of Stree would look like. While it is set to go past the total of Padman, Satyameva Jayate, Raid and Gold, it would be next only to Baaghi 2 and Race 3 [both films went past the 150 crore mark] which is going to be a huge deal indeed.

