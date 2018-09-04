Stree Box Office: This year Bollywood witnessed two commercially viable actresses turn to content-driven cinema with ample entertainment quotient, giving the industry phenomenal opening weekend collections for scripts led by women power. Shraddha Kapoor starrer and Alia Bhatt’s Raazi both clocked the 30 crore mark in the opening weekend.

Not only have the Bollywood’s young ladies set cash registers but have also garnered love from across the masses.

While Shraddha Kapoor starrer minted 32.07 crores and Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi registered 32.94 crores.

Both the films rest on strong female-driven messaging. Stree effectively implies respect for women in the society, while Raazi showcases women power in the field of Indian intelligence.

Complete with simplicity and mystery underlining the onscreen characters of Shraddha and Alia, their films add to the Bollywood library of memorable roles.

Receiving a thumbs up from the audience as well as film critics, both the films marked a similar trend in weekend 1, once again having fellow fishes Shraddha and Alia in the same tide.