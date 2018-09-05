Stree Box Office: Not 1 Or 2, It Crosses SIX Films In The List Of Most Profitable Movies Of 2018!

Stree Box Office: Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree is on a roll since the day of its release as it has a number of records not only at the box office or grossing lists but also, entering the list of most profitable films of 2018.

It was just yesterday when the movie surpassed the Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak and today, there’s not only one or two but 6 more films that Stree has overtaken in the most profitable list of 2018. the movie now stands 5th on this list.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Made on a budget of 20 crores (including P & A), the film has managed to rake in 48.34 crores till now and its (Return On Investment) ROI% thus is 141.7%. The calculated amount of Return On Investment will be 28.34 crores.

Hichki (130.85%), Veere Di Wedding (129.22%), Satyameva Jayate (120.62%), Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran (117.86%), Padman (113.37%) & Raid (111.54%) are six movies that Stree has surpassed within a day. Although celebrations are all in for the team, with such unexpected yet overwhelming results, the makers must now be expecting much more to come.

The horror comedy which stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Aparshakti Khurana is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj & DK and directed by Amar Kaushik. Stree has indeed revolutionized horror as a genre in the Bollywood industry and adding comedy to it, is like a cherry on the top!

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, the movie is based on a witch who knocks on people’s doors at night. The film which was theatrically released on 31 August 2018 has received outpouring love from its viewers.