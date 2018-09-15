Stree Box Office: It’s Now THE MOST Profitable Movie Of 2018, Beats Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety!

Stree Box Office: This Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has brought in the year’s biggest surprise. It had a perfect release date, though it came in a crowded season but because of its content it worked big time. Movies like Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Laila Majnu, Paltan just didn’t click with the audience and this helped Stree.

The movie, as of yesterday, stands at the grand total of 95.53 crores and is all set to cross its century by today. The most brilliant thing about the movie is its tight budget. It’s made on a minimal budget of 20 crores. Let’s analyse how the film is faring as far as its Return On Investment is concerned.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

The Return On Investment of the movie stands at 75.53 crores. Going by the formula, the Return On Investment percentage stands at a mighty 377.65 %. It has surpassed Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which stands at 352.95%.

A visibly excited Dinesh Vijan says “We expected to open well as the entire campaign got a fantastic response and we were confident that the audiences would love the film. But this kind of love and appreciation is overwhelming! This year has been super for the industry and I am elated that Stree could be part of it!”

The Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer had intrigued audiences and critics alike and the strong word of mouth increased the chances of the film emerging as a winner.

The horror comedy produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj & DK and directed by Amar Kaushik is in theatres now!