Stree Box Office: Has Terrific Hold On Tuesday Too, Is The First Choice Amongst Audiences!

Despite Hollywood horror film The Nun in the running as well as 5-6 other Hindi films, Stree is the first choice amongst audiences. The film is running at 1770 screens and is finding quite a few houseful shows going for it, especially in the evening. This was evidenced on the second Tuesday as well, what with 3.22 crore more coming in. Even on the weekdays the film is staying on to be quite strong and that means exhibitors would be pretty much deliberating on retaining it on a good count of shows in the third week too despite other new films releasing.

Stree has collected 88.82 crore already and is reaching the 90 crore mark much faster than expected. In the process the film is going past other biggies of the year like Veere Di Wedding and Satyameva Jayate, both of which were A rated films.

While 100 crore is now just round the corner and films like Raid and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety would be left behind in a jiffy, the real challenge would be to go past the number of Raazi. There are too many new releases till Sui Dhaaga arrives on 28th September and if Stree has to achieve that milestone, it would need to do that before that date.

