Stree Box Office: Has A Fantastic Hold On 2nd Friday; Racing Towards The 100 Crore Club!

After a fantastic first week, it was expected that Stree may slow down a little on the second Friday. After all, the film has over-performed by a margin in the first week, while there is also competition in the form of Hollywood release The Nun (which again belongs to the horror genre). However, audiences had a different plan altogether despite so many choices available to them. They decided to continue with the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, and the results are there to be seen.

The film collected a fantastic 4.39 crore on the second Friday which is hardly a fall when compared to the opening day of 6.82 crore. The hold is truly phenomenal and now the overall collections of the Amar Kaushik directed film reads 64.78 crore.

By the look of things, while 75 crore would be comfortably surpassed before the end of second weekend, there is good probability that the film would come close to the 78 crore number. From there, it would be a cakewalk for the Dinesh Vijan, Raj and DK produced film to enter the 100 Crore Club.

Stree is already a Superhit and is on way to be a Blockbuster.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder