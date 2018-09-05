Stree Box Office Day 5: Even on its fifth day, Stree is showing no signs whatsoever of slowing down.

The film had a super strong Tuesday, what with 6.37 crore more coming in. What makes this further remarkable is the fact that Friday was 6.82 crore and this means the drop is very minimal even on the working days.

The film has now collected 48.34 crore already and it is pretty much obvious now that there would be a really long run that the Amar Kaushik directed affair would enjoy. The Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is enjoying a run better than another major comedy success of the year, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. That film still came with a much better expectation since it had a hit director-actor-actress combination. In case of Stree, a new combination has actually emerged with producers Dinesh Vijan, Raj & DK coming up with a genre defining set up.

It is now no more about the Superhit status that the film would enjoy in the long run. The question is that whether 100 Crore Club would come calling and once that happens, Bollywood would indeed have a surprise Blockbuster up its sleeves.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources