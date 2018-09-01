Stree Box Office Day 1: 6.82 Crores VS Top 10 Openers Of 2018!

Stree Box Office Day 1: Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree released yesterday, and it has taken a good start at the box office! The entertaining horror drama has made its mark gathering an impressive total of 6.82 crores on its first day. But that’s not it, the movie has also surpassed this famous comedy drama of 2018 when it comes to day 1 figures.

Stree with an opening total of 6.82 crores has surpassed Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, which garnered 6.42 crores on its first day. While predictions said that Stree would have an opening of 3-4 crores, the movie has earned almost double the amount. Celebrations are already on the door for the team! Let’s see how this Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer is competing with the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2018.

Meanwhile, the other movies placing in the list include Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju (34.75 crores), Salman Khan’s Race 3 (29.17 crores), Akshay Kumar’s Gold (25.25 crores), Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 (25.10 crores), Ranveer-Shahid-Deepika’s Padmaavat (24 crores), John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate (20.52 crores), Sonam Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding (10.70 crores), Akshay Kumar’s PadMan (10.26 crores) Ajay Devgn’s Raid (10.04 crore) and Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak (8.71 crore).

Now that the movie has already began with such an amazing start, lets see if it will go ahead surpassing everyone’s expectations, impressing its viewers. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. under the banner of Maddock Films, the movie is based on a witch who knocks on people’s doors at night. Stree stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee.The film was theatrically released on 31 August 2018.