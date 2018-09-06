Stree Box Office: It has crossed the 50 crore mark in just six days. The film collected 6.55 crore more on Wednesday which has resulted in the overall collections reaching 54.89 crore. With this, even the Dhadak first week of 51.56 crore has been surpassed. Moreover, Wednesday number is bigger than Tuesday (6.47 crore)

As a matter of fact while the Raazi first week of 56.59 crore would be crossed by the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer today, even Veere Di Wedding first week of 56.96 crore would be history as well in a few hours. That would be quite some feat since the Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer had opened on a higher note with 10.70 crore Friday.

The Amar Kaushik directed film is set to find a place amongst the Top-10 biggest first weeks of 2018 and that is going to be a commendable feat indeed. Considering the fact that producers Dinesh Vijan, Raj and DK have made Stee in just 20 crore (including P&A), the kind of run that it is having is indeed remarkable since the ROI is quite huge.

The film is now a Superhit and by the time the second week comes to a close, Bollywood could well be looking at a Blockbuster here.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder