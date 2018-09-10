Stree Box Office: Collects 4 Times The Budget! Beats Raazi In The List Of Most Profitable Films Of 2018

Stree Box Office: While we were busy thinking that Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree would take a while to cross another movie in the most profitable list of 2018, like the speed of light, the movie is here with another reason for a sweet tooth. Within 2 days of Stree surpassing Baaghi 2, it has taken a huge leap and left behind this Alia Bhatt starrer in the list.

Raazi, which stood 3rd on the Most Profitable Movies of 2018 list with an ROI of 93.17 crores has now been overtaken by Stree, which now has a grand total of 82.29 crores. Unexpected yet overwhelming, the movie has earned more than 4 times its budget, and definitely is heading further to become a magnum opus! After taking such a huge leap, seems like the Shraddha starrer wouldn’t take long to surpass Sanju which has a ROI% of 326.52% while Stree stands at 311.45%.

Made on a budget of 20 crores (including P & A), the film has managed to rake in 82.29 crores till now and its (Return On Investment) ROI % thus is 311.45 %. The calculated amount of Return On Investment will be 62.29 crores. Stree now stands among the top 3 in the list.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Stree revolves around a female ghost who exists in Chanderi town. To maintain the authenticity of the story, director Amar Kaushik took the cast and crew there.

On the experience, Shraddha told IANS: “I was so excited to go there in Chanderi, especially the fort area where I shot the film. Chanderi is a small town and the vibe of the place is so easy. Living in Mumbai, we are always running after deadlines and our life revolves around work.”

Stree featuring Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi released on August 31.