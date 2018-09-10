Stree Box Office Collections: It Is A BLOCKBUSTER After 2nd Weekend!

Stree Box Office Collections: It has emerged as a quick-fire Blockbuster as it has managed to keep its stranglehold intact in the second weekend as well.

The film brought 9.88 crore on Sunday and with this the overall collections now stand at 82.29 crore. The film is now set to enter the 100 Crore Club and is on a Blockbuster run.

As a matter of fact it is the smallest film in recent times to find a Blockbuster status for itself. In 2018, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was the smallest film so far to manage this feat and while Stree has an even lower budget, the numbers are being accumulated at an even more rapid pace. The Luv Ranjan-Kartik Aryan film had gathered 109 crore in its lifetime run and the first target for the Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer would be to go past that mark.

2018 has been fantastic for some unexpected Blockbusters, as evidenced earlier in case of Baaghi 2 and Raazi as well. Now Stree has joined the league which is just fantastic since it is surprises like these that add on to all the fun that Bollywood flicks enjoy right through the year. While 2017 was comparatively poor for quite a few much hyped films, 2018 has emerged as an year where there have been quite a few unexpected successes breaking the barrier.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder