Stree Box Office Collections: Enters The 100 Crore Club!

In just 16 days, Stree has entered the 100 Crore Club. This is indeed remarkable as at times even some of the biggest films with superstar presence too, take much longer to hit a century. However, Stree has done that with ease within the third weekend itself and that too when a big Sunday is set to bring in more numbers.

The film should come close to the 105 crore mark today and in the process will go past the lifetime number of Raid [103.07 crore] and also Gold [105 crore]. These films starred Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar respectively and had a much bigger budget than Stree. However, Rajkummar Rao has managed to enter the 100 Crore Club now and it is indeed fascinating to see yet another outsider in the recent times (other being Kartik Aryan with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety) to have achieved this feat. On the other hand Shraddha Kapoor now has three to her name after Ek Villain and ABCD 2.

As a matter of fact within this week itself Stree will also go past the lifetime number of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety [109 crore] though Raazi lifetime of 124 crore is still very far away.

That said, for everyone else involved with Stree, this is their first ever 100 Crore Club film. Dinesh Vijan gave Hindi Medium last year and this year he has Stree to his credit. Raj & DK faced disappointment with A Gentleman but would be ecstatic with their success of their horror comedy. As for first time director Amar Kaushik, it is pretty much a ‘Welcome to Bollywood’ moment for him.

Blockbuster.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder