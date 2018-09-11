Stree Box Office Collections Day 11: It is just not slowing down at all and is in fact keeping a stranglehold at the Box Office. On its second Monday too it was superb with 3.31 crore coming in. This is simply tremendous as the film is now set to go way past the 100 crore mark.

Collections have now hit 86.60 crore mark and by the close of second week the numbers would have gone past the 95 crore total. While the film is set to hit a century in the third weekend, it would be interesting to see how it keeps the pace right till the release of Sui Dhaaga on 28th September.

Though a lot is being said that horror-comedy is the in thing, one must remember that for every successful Stree, there is always a no-show like Nanu Ki Jonu. Hence, it is never a genre that is in vogue, it is a good film with a preamble of a good trailer that does the trick. 2018 has seen films do well across genres and one just hopes that good stories continue to be told in an innovative matter week after week. That would keep the industry going.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources