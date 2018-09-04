Stree Box Office: Already One Of The Most Profitable Films Of 2018; Beats This Film!

Stree Box Office: It has surpassed every expectation earning a massive number at the box office over the weekend and then sustaining it on Monday. The film’s Monday has been higher than some big ticket films this year, highlighting that content is king after all!

The film has earned a whopping 41.97 crores in its first four days which is not only good for the team but also for the Bollywood industry. The strong word of mouth has resulted into an amazing footfall in the theatres.

After this victorious run at the box office, Stree has also managed to enter the list of most profitable of films of 2018. Made on a budget of 20 crores (including P & A), the film has managed to rake in 41.97 crores and its ROI% thus is 109.85%. Not only it has proved to be a profitable venture for the makers but also it has surpassed the ROI % of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak (105.48%).

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Speaking about the numbers, producer Dinesh Vijan said, “We’ve always backed projects we believe in and it’s extremely gratifying when the audiences validate our vision. Our numbers have grown from strength to strength and we are exhilarated with all the love we are getting!”

The horror comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Aparshakti Khurana is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj & DK and directed by Amar Kaushik.