Star Ranking Update: Ajay Devgn Adds 100 Points With Golmaal Again

Ajay Devgn’s latest release Golmaal Again has received amazing reviews from the critics and is being received extremely well by the audience. It recently made it to the 100 crore club and has become Ajay Devgn’s seventh film to do so.

The actor’s last film, Baadshaho was an average affair at the box office, but this time he has changed the records at the box office. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee. Ajay’s last outing had earned 103.64 crores at the box office.

With this much-anticipated film Golmaal Again, the actor has now added 100 points to his power index and now stands with 700 points. He holds the 5th position on the table.

Golmaal Again is also Ajay Devgn’s 7th 100 crore film after Singham, Bol Bachchan, Shivaay, Son Of Sardaar, Golmaal 3, Singham Returns.

Will the film enter the 200 crore club? Let’s wait and watch!

Meanwhile, check out the power index here:

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film.

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 700 400 600 100 1800 2. Aamir Khan 100 400 600 200 1300 3. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 150 1050 4. Akshay Kumar 800 0 0 0 800 5. Ajay Devgn 700 0 0 0 700 6. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 7. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 8. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 0 0 300 9. Ranveer Singh 200 0 0 50 250 10. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 11. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 12. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 13. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 14. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

Ajay Devgn will soon be seen in Raid which will be directed by Rajkumar Gupta who previously directed No One Killed Jessica. Casting for Devgn’s opponent and other important characters is underway.

Talking about the film, director Raj Kumar Gupta says, “RAID is a story that needs to be told on the big screen. I am looking forward to my collaboration with Ajay sir, Bhushanji, Kumarji and Abhishek on this film.”