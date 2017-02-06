SHARE

Hrithik Roshan’s latest release Kaabil has received amazing reviews from the critics and is being received extremely well by the audience. It recently made it to the 100 crore club and has become Hrithik’s fifth film to do so.


The actor’s last film, Mohenjo Daro had bombed at the box office and looks like with Kaabil, the actor is back and how.

Hrithik Roshan Add 100 Pts At Power Index With Kaabil
Thanks to Kaabil‘s 100 crore entry, the actor has now added another 100 points to his power index. The actor now has 500 points at the power index. He maintains his sixth position at the star ranking.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan6004006001001700
2. Aamir Khan1004006002001300
3. Shah Rukh Khan50040001501050
4. Akshay Kumar600000600
5. Ajay Devgn600000600
6. Hrithik Roshan20020000400
7. Ranbir Kapoor300000300
8. Ranveer Singh2000050250
9. Varun Dhawan200000200
10. John Abraham200000200
11. Sushant Singh Rajput100000100
12. Arjun Kapoor100000100
13. Farhan Akhtar100000100
14. Saif Ali Khan100000100
