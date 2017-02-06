Hrithik Roshan Add 100 Pts At Power Index With Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan’s latest release Kaabil has received amazing reviews from the critics and is being received extremely well by the audience. It recently made it to the 100 crore club and has become Hrithik’s fifth film to do so.

The actor’s last film, Mohenjo Daro had bombed at the box office and looks like with Kaabil, the actor is back and how.

Thanks to Kaabil‘s 100 crore entry, the actor has now added another 100 points to his power index. The actor now has 500 points at the power index. He maintains his sixth position at the star ranking.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

