Akshay Kumar’s latest release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has received amazing reviews from the critics and is being received extremely well by the audience. It recently made it to the 100 crore club and has become Akshay Kumar’s eighth film to do so.

The actor’s last film, Jolly LLB 2 was also a hit at the box office and he has done it once again with his latest release. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a lead role and she has become the latest actress to enter the 100 crore club list.

With this much-anticipated film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, the actor has now added 100 points to his power index and now stands with 800 points. He maintains his 4th position in the power index list with a grand total of 800 points.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is also Akshay Kumar’s 8th 100 crore film since the release of Rowdy Rathore back in 2012. Other films are Airlift, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Housefull 2, Housefull 3 and Holiday.

Will the film enter the 200 crore club? Let’s wait and watch!

Meanwhile, check out the power index here:

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film.

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 700 400 600 100 1800 2. Aamir Khan 100 400 600 200 1300 3. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 150 1050 4. Akshay Kumar 800 0 0 0 800 5. Ajay Devgn 600 0 0 0 600 6. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 7. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 0 0 300 8. Varun Dhawan 300 0 0 0 300 9. Ranveer Singh 200 0 0 50 250 10. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 11. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 12. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 13. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 14. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

On the other work front, Akshay Kumar is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Padman which also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. The actor will soon be seen with megastar Rajnikanth in Shankar’s 2.0 which releases in January 2018.