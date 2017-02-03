SRK’s Raees has been performing brilliantly at the domestic box office and is doing equally good business in the international markets.

In its opening week (extended), this crime action thriller has done a whopping business of 75 crores ($11 million)

Raees now aims to beat the lifetime business of Bajiro Mastani ($15 million), to enter top 10 overseas grossers of all time.

Produced under the banners of Red Chillies and Excel Entertainment, the film also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.