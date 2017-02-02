Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees continues its successful box office run worldwide thanks to the actor’s global stardom.

Apart from grossing 161.71 crores (nett. 115.51 crores) in India, the action crime thriller has also grossed 62.56 crores in the international markets.

Raees now stands with the total worldwide collections of 224.27 crores.

Raees has become one of the highest grossers of SRK at the worldwide box office.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also features Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.