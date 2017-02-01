Rahul Dholakia’s directorial venture Raees continues perform well at the worldwide box office.

Apart from grossing 152.61 crores (109.01 crores) in India, the film has also grossed 65.56 crores ($ 9.2 million) in the international markets.

Raees now stands with the global collections of 215.17 crores.

Raees will cross the 250 crore mark by the end of its 2nd weekend at the box office. Once again, the collections are a clear indication of Shah Rukh Khan’s huge star power in the foreign countries.

The film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in key roles.