SRK’s Raees Grosses Over 183 Crores Worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees has performed brilliantly at the worldwide box office. Grossing 130.53 crores (nett. 93.24 crores) at the domestic market, the film has also added 53 crores in the international markets too.

Raees now stands with a total collections of 183.53 crores at the global box office.

This crime action thriller is all set to become the 1st 100 crore club film of 2017.

Produced under the banners of Red Chillies and Excel Entertainment, Raees also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.