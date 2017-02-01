SHARE

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees has entered in the elite club of 100 crore at the box office.


This action crime thriller raked in 7.52 crores yesterday and now stands with the grand total of 109.01 crores.

Raees Enters 100 Crore Club In 7 Days At The Box Office
Raees Enters 100 Crore Club In 7 Days At The Box Office

The film will cross the 120 crore mark by the end of its extended opening week.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in key roles.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

1 COMMENT

Comments are closed.