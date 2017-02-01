Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees has entered in the elite club of 100 crore at the box office.

This action crime thriller raked in 7.52 crores yesterday and now stands with the grand total of 109.01 crores.

The film will cross the 120 crore mark by the end of its extended opening week.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in key roles.