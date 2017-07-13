Sridevi’s Mom Has Decent Collections On 1st Wednesday

Mom is collecting decent numbers amidst its target audience. Given the kind of genre that the film belongs to and the treatment that it has, Mom is collecting as per merits. One didn’t expect collections to hit the roof but then the film was still fair enough to enjoy patronage amongst select audiences in urban centres. This is what’s happening too as 2.35 crores* more came on Wednesday.

The film has collected 22.01 crores* so far and it is on the same lines as was expected out of it once it opened. Of course, given the fact that there is zero competition around it from any Hindi releases, the film did have potential to gather more moolah. After all, it also has a good count of screens reserved for it and audiences do not have any other choice available in Hindi films. That could well have allowed even better footfalls had the overall product been as enticing as, say, Pink.

However, while critical reception to the film as well as the audience word of mouth has been on the positive side (if not extraordinary), the least that has been assured for the Sridevi starrer is that it hangs on well.

As for Guest Iin London, there isn’t much headway that the film is making and would close its first week around the 10 crores mark. The film stars Karthik Aryan and Kriti Kharbanda in lead role.

On the other hand Spider-Man: Homecoming is well on its way to enjoying a Week One of 50 crores. That makes it a good success at the Indian Box Office.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources