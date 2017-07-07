Spiderman – Homecoming, that released today in India with Bollywood films like Mom and Guest Iin London, had a decent box office occupancy.

The film opened with an occupancy of 35-40% at the box office after receiving decent reviews from critics. This is the first installment in the Marvel production, which stars Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei in key roles.

The film has the 3rd best opening for a Hollywood film this year after Fast & Furious 8 and xXx – Return Of Xander Cage. Last year, Disney’s The Jungle Book became the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. It made a collection of whopping 188 crores at the India box office and became a super-hit, giving a tough competition to Shah Rukh Khan’s film Fan, that released a week later.

The trailer of Spiderman: Homecoming was released in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali. Holland made his debut as Spider-Man with Captain America: Civil War last year. This film will have him in the lead where he will be seen working in assistance with Iron-Man. The film revolves around Parker’s attempts to impress mentor Tony Stark and take on the enemies; we see him face an unprecedented threat from Michael Keaton’s Vulture, a man with criminal tendencies.

“We take pride at finding innovative ways to engage with the audiences that often turn out to be the trend setters for the industry. We wanted to give Spider-Man a hero’s welcome and what better way than people of India welcoming him to their homes in their own language,” Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India, said in a statement.

“India loves Spider-Man and the franchise has seen unprecedented success at the Indian box office. ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming‘ is going to be larger, bigger than its previous outings as this installment blends with the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Krishnani added.

Spiderman: Homecoming released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.