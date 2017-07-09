Spider-Man: Homecoming Makes Huge Business On It’s Day 2 In India!

Spider-Man fans in India are flocking theatres to catch a glimpse of their favourite superhero. As a result, Marvel’s latest superhero flick Spider-Man: Homecoming has taken the box office by storm! The film has collected equally on Friday and Saturday in India!

Spider-Man: Homecoming has collected 10 crores on Saturday! The film, which earned 3 crores from its Thursday previews, made a business of 10 crores on its opening day i.e., Friday and now it has retained the figures on its second day too! That’s surely an impressive start!

Taking together Thursday, Friday and Saturday’s figures, the Hollywood release Spider-Man: Homecoming now stands with a total of 23 crores in India! Today being it’s first Sunday, the business is expected to grow even more!

Spider-Man is dominating the two Bollywood releases of this week at the Box Office—Mom and Guest iin London. Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja writes, “All in all, a low weekend is on the cards for Bollywood as yet again it’s a Hollywood release (Spider-Man: Homecoming) which is stealing away the biggest share of the booty.”

Trending :

How much will Spider-Man: Homecoming collect on its first Sunday in India? Any guesses?

In terms of day one collections, Spider-Man: Homecoming emerges as the highest Hollywood opener in India this year with The Fate Of The Furious and xXx: Return Of Xander Cage following closely. While The Fate Of The Furious collected 09.25 crores on its opening day, for Xander Cage, the figure was 08.00 crores.

While The Fate Of The Furious collected 47.50 crores on its opening weekend, xXx: Return of Xander Cage made 15.85 crores.

The Fate Of The Furious eventually went on to become a hit with Rs 77 crores while Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut xXx collected only 35 crores in India. Will Spider-Man: Homecoming be able to beat the lifetime collections of these two films? We’ll have to wait and watch.