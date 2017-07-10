Spider-Man:Homecoming which released this weekend with Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Mom and Karthik Aryan and Kriti Kharbanda’s Guest Iin London made a fantastic first business at the box office in India.

The film has earned approximately 30.25 crores nett including the paid previews on Thursday. This first weekend of the film has become highest ever for a Spider Man film in India.

Here’s the weekend breakdown of the film:

Thursday – 2 crores

Friday – 6.75 crores

Saturday – 10 crores

Sunday – 11.50 crores

Spider-Man: Homecoming has been hailed as the best Marvel movie sofar, and its lead Tom Holland has been praised for surpassing previous actors in terms of essaying the role of the superhero. The movie also stars Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr.

The trailer of Spider-Man: Homecoming was released in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali. Holland made his debut as Spider-Man with Captain America: Civil War last year.

Spider-Man is dominating the two Bollywood releases of this week at the Box Office—Mom and Guest iin London. Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja writes, “All in all, a low weekend is on the cards for Bollywood as yet again it’s a Hollywood release (Spider-Man: Homecoming) which is stealing away the biggest share of the booty.”

In terms of day one collections, Spider-Man: Homecoming emerges as the third highest Hollywood opener in India this year after The Fate Of The Furious and xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. While The Fate Of The Furious collected 9.25 crores on its opening day, for Xander Cage, the figure was 8.00 crores. While The Fate Of The Furious collected 47.50 crores on its opening weekend, xXx: Return of Xander Cage made 15.85 crores.

The Fate Of The Furious eventually went on to become a hit with Rs 77 crores while Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut xXx collected only 35 crores in India. Spiderman: Homecoming has beaten the lifetime collections of Deepika Padukone’s film in India.