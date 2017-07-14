Spider-Man Homecoming Enjoys A Good Opening Week At The Indian Box Office

Marvel’s Hollywood superhero flick Spider-Man Homecoming has enjoyed a very good opening week in the Indian market at the box office.

The film has collected 43 crores in its 1st week and is expected to cross the 50 crore mark post its 2nd weekend at the box office.

Spider-Man Homecoming has performed better than Bollywood flicks Mom and Guest Iin London, which released last Friday at the box office.

Tom Holland was introduced as Spider-Man last year in “Captain America: Civil War”. He will also be seen in “Avengers: Infinity War”, slated to release in 2018. Holland will follow up his act in “Avengers 4”, and then a second solo outing is also planned.

Spider-Man: Homecoming has been hailed as the best Marvel movie sofar, and its lead Tom Holland has been praised for surpassing previous actors in terms of essaying the role of the superhero.

Talking about being the youngest Spider-Man on the silver screen, Holland said: “The experience of being part of the movie has been crazy. It has been a whirlwind – a good one. I had a time of life making this movie and promoting the movie. But I have had the best time ever and the cool thing about it is that I got to experience it with my friends and family. It hasn’t been something that I have done by myself.”

Holland said he is still getting used to be associated with “Avengers”.

“I have been a fan of the ‘Avengers’ ever since I saw the first one. I can not believe that I can nearly call myself an Avenger. That is surreal to me.”

Directed by Jon Watts, the film also features Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr. in pivotal roles.