Marvel’s latest release Spider-Man: Homecoming has had a decent opening in India. The film not only did a fairly good business, it also beats this week’s Bollywood releases Mom and Guest iin London on the first day.

As per initial reports, Spider-Man: Homecoming has collected 6.5* crores approx. at the Indian box office on day one. Thus, it exceeds the first-day box office collections of two Bollywood releases Mom and Guest iin London. While Sridevi starrer Mom has collected 3 crores* on its first day, Paresh Rawal’s comedy film Guest iin London has had a poor opening with only 1.5* crores on Friday. In fact, Spider-Man: Homecoming has collected more than Mom and Guest iin London combined.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is the third highest Hollywood opener in India this year after The Fate Of The Furious and xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. While The Fate Of The Furious collected 09.25 crores on its opening day, for Xander Cage, the figure was 08.00 crores. The Fate Of The Furious eventually went on to become a hit with Rs 77 crores while Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut xXx collected only 35 crores in India. Will Spider-Man: Homecoming be able to beat the lifetime collections of these two films? We’ll have to wait and watch.

Trending :

The trailer of Spiderman: Homecoming was released in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali. Holland made his debut as Spider-Man with Captain America: Civil War last year. This film will have him in the lead where he will be seen working in assistance with Iron-Man. The film revolves around Parker’s attempts to impress mentor Tony Stark and take on the enemies; we see him face an unprecedented threat from Michael Keaton’s Vulture, a man with criminal tendencies.