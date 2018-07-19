Soorma Box Office Day 6: This Diljit Dosanjh Inches Closer To The 20 Crore Mark!

Soorma Box Office Day 6: Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma is staying decent to emerge as a coverage affair. It collected 1.77 crores more on Wednesday which has elevated the collections to 19.56 crores.

The numbers are not high enough to warrant a big hold during the second weekend. However, it would still get at least some count of screens for itself to stay in the running.

With Soorma based on the life of the former Indian hockey skipper, Diljit, asked what was his reaction when makers of this approached him to be part of this film, said, “When Shaad sir narrated this script to me, then I didn’t believe it and then I went to Sneha madam and told her ‘cast me in any film of yours for free of cost but don’t cast me in a hockey-based film because it will require lot of hard work and I think I will not be able to pull this off’.

“‘You cast me in some romantic film’ but they were convinced with me and then again, when I went through the story of the film, I felt that it would have been biggest mistake of my career if I wouldn’t have worked in this film.”

Soorma is a biographical film based on the life of former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh, directed by Shaad Ali. Angad plays Bikramjeet Singh, the elder brother of Sandeep essayed by Diljit. The film is produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and The CS Films.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources