Soorma Box Office Day 14: Diljit Dosanjh Edges Past His Phillauri!

Soorma Box Office Day 14: Soorma is a biographical film based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh, directed by Shaad Ali. It also stars Angad Bedi, who plays the character of Bikramjeet Singh, the elder brother of Sandeep essayed by Diljit Dosanjh.

Talking about the box office, Soorma, did slow down in the second week. The film was quite ordinary and the numbers primarily came from up North. The Shaad Ali film currently stands at 28.26 crores and in the process has managed to just about edge past the lifetime total of Diljit Dosanjh’s Phillauri [27 crores].

The sports drama would wrap up around the 30 crore mark and is basically a coverage affair. For Shaad Ali though the film is a bit of a relief since his OK Jaanu had folded up at 23.64 crores. Now Soorma has done slightly better. That said, the story did have potential to take the film towards the 50 crore total and in that perspective it has been a missed opportunity for all involved.

Recently, Taapsee Pannu organised a special screening of her latest release Soorma for the cast and crew of her upcoming film Badla in Scotland.

“I have been in Scotland since June shooting for Badla and hence couldn’t be there in Mumbai to feel the buzz around Soorma. I decided to do a screening here in Scotland for my team so we all could have a nice breather in between our work and I shall know audience reaction first-hand,” Taapsee said in a statement.

Taapsee plays Harpreet in Soorma, a Shaad Ali directorial about the life of hockey legend Sandeep Singh.

“It was a very heart warming experience to see the entire crew turn up and they all were very appreciative of the film. It helped me believe the reactions I’m getting on my social media as well,” she added.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources