Soorma Box Office Collections Day 17: Crosses The 30 Crore Mark!

Shaad Ali’s Soorma ended its first week’s collection by bagging in 21.21 crores. Then it faced Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak with full force in its 2nd week. The movie has now crossed the 30 crore mark at the box office.

It had collected 3.20 crores on the day of release, later the film went on collecting 5.05 crores on Saturday, 5.60 crores on Sunday. After finishing its 1st weekend the film collected 2 crores on Monday, 1.94 crores on Tuesday, 1.77 crores on Wednesday and finally the week ended with 1.65 crores on Thursday taking the total to 21.21 crores.

The movie in its 3rd week, collected 1.85 crores in its 3rd weekend and now stands at the grand total of 30.11 crores.

Based on the life journey of Hockey Player Sandeep Singh, Soorma is garnering immense love and appreciation from the audience and critics alike. The film has got a ‘U’ certificate and has been cleared by the Pakistani censor board and Kuwait censor board too.

The film witnessed footfalls by kids and family in numbers at the theatres. Soorma is an inspiring true story of the human spirit, about a player, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident.

The film garnered average reviews from Bollywood Celebrities and critics.

It is a lesser known fact that, Sandeep Singh has been hailed as one of the world’ most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’.

Sandeep Singh’s inspiring story had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen. Soorma features Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh, Soorma is written & directed by Shaad Ali has released on 13th July, 2018.