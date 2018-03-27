Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has been earning gold at the box office. The movie has crossed the 105 crore mark and having a gala time at the ticket window.

The movie has earned 47 lakhs on its 5th Monday which is in the similar range of its 5th Friday (48 lakhs). This clearly shows the stable trend which the movie has been maintaining on the lower side. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, till date, has collected 105.35 crores at the box office.

The movie is in its 5th week at the box office and is now currently facing some competition from Ajay Devgn’s Raid and Rani Mukerji’s Hichki. It will be interesting to see how it will do after Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 arrives.

Kartik Aryan, who is currently enjoying the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, says that people often think that he is from the capital and he takes that as a compliment.

“I am a half Delhi boy as my father’s family is from here otherwise I am from Gwalior. I don’t know why but people usually think that I am a proper Delhi boy… maybe from my face or from the way I talk but I take that as a compliment,” said the actor who was here to walk the runway for designer Pawan Sachdeva at Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn/Winter 2018.

Kartik was sported wearing a kimono jacket and flared pant with footwear made up of fake fur.

“I am very fond of solid colours like black, white or blue Aand Kimono jackets are my personal favourites right now,” he said.