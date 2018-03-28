Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Remains Poised At The Box Office!

Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is currently more than halfway through its 5th week on the silver screen,as it remains poised despite facing competition from films like Ajay Devgn’s Raid and Rani Mukerji’s Hichki.

On Tuesday the film witnessed a slight dip in collections, as it collected 42 lacs in comparison to the 47 lacs it earned on Monday. This Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh starrer currently stands at a total of 105.77 crores, an impressive feat considering it was made on a budget of 24 crores and has already been declared as the most profitable film of 2018.

However, the film’s run at the box office will be getting bumpier, since the Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 releases this week. With so much hype surrounding the upcoming film, this Luv Ranjan directorial’s collections are bound to be affected. It currently stands as the second highest grosser of 2018 after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, but its title might be stolen away by Ajay Devgn’s Raid, which has been performing splendidly at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan recently walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Singapore. “It was all very glamorous,” Kartik says in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, adding that his itinerary included a special luncheon with Kareena, Manish and the designer’s entire team, Sophie Choudry and Amrita Arora, exploring Merlion Park and posing in front of the iconic tourist structure of the lion waterfall. Buzz is, he has signed a three-film deal with KJo’s Dharma Productions but the actor refuses to comment on it. Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actor said, “She is a commercial actress. Like me, she loves watching and being a part of mainstream cinema. It was lovely spending time with her. I’ve always had a crush on Kareena Kapoor!”

Next up on the young actor’s wish-list is working with filmmakers like Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Imtiaz Ali and Rajkumar Hirani, as well as featuring in a performance-driven, emotional film like the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar.