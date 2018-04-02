Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety started off well into its 6th week at the box office. While most films start facing trouble in their 3rd or 4th week, the Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh starrer has managed to make it through, winning the audience’s heart in the process.

Despite facing tough competition at the box office, especially from Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 which released last week, the film collected 28 lacs on its 6th Friday, 34 lacs on 6th Saturday and 42 lacs on its 6th Sunday. Its current total stands at 107.81 crores.

The light hearted comedy flick revolving around the century long war between love vs friendship, has been unstoppable since its release. Even films like Ajay Devgn’s Raid and Rani Mukerji haven’t been able to do much to deter its glorious run. Currently, most people speculate the film to end its theatrical run at around 110 crores, a huge milestone for a film with such a modest budget.