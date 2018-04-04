Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Is Still Minting Money At The Box Office!

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has managed to defy all expectations, as it continues its magnificent run on the silver screen. In its 6th week, the film forges ahead, as a trailblazer for small budget films at the box office, breaking one record after another.

While most films have trouble getting steady collections in their 2nd and 3rd week, the Luv Ranjan directorial collected another 16 lacs on its 6th Tuesday. Despite facing competition from big budget films like Ajay Devgn’s Raid and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 and the Bharat Bandh, the film managed to stay afloat. Its total collection currently stands at 108.15 crores.

The film is currently the second highest grosser of 2018, after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. However, it might soon lose that title to Raid, as the latter inches towards the 100 crore club in its 3rd week.