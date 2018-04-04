Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Is Still Minting Money At The Box Office!

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has managed to defy all expectations, as it continues its magnificent run on the silver screen. In its 6th week, the film forges ahead, as a trailblazer for small budget films at the box office, breaking one record after another.
While most films have trouble getting steady collections in their 2nd and 3rd week, the Luv Ranjan directorial collected another 16 lacs on its 6th Tuesday. Despite facing competition from big budget films like Ajay Devgn’s Raid and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 and the Bharat Bandh, the film managed to stay afloat. Its total collection currently stands at 108.15 crores.
The film is currently the second highest grosser of 2018, after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. However, it might soon lose that title to Raid, as the latter inches towards the 100 crore club in its 3rd week.
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is the fourth collaboration between director Luv Ranjan and actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha after Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Sunny Nijjar joins the fray once again, after working in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Produced by Krishan Bhushan Kumar, under the T-Series banner, along with Ankur Garg, the film is a hilarious take on ‘Bromance vs Romance’. Many predict that the film will be ending its run at the 110 crore mark, but one can never be sure
Set in Delhi and UP, SKTKS has already become the most profitable film of the year, beating Padman by a huge margin. Despite not starring any A-List actors, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety turned to be a super hit at the box office. While there were speculations earlier about whether a sequel will be made or not, Luv Ranjan cleared the air, saying that he won’t be making a sequel unless he can bring something new to the table.