Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which entered the 100 crore club recently is continuing its steady pace at the box office. The film is in its 4th week but still, it has managed to grab several eyeballs to the theaters. The film is a new-age love triangle set with a bromance twist.

This Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh’s film has earned 48 lacs on its 4th Friday at the box office. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety stands with a grand total of 103 crores.

After Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has emerged as the second highest grossing film of 2018. The film is one of the most profitable films of 2018 joining the list with Akshay Kumar’s PadMan.

This Luv Ranjan film first faced a tough competition from Anushka Sharma’s Pari then from Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Curz’s Raid and now from Rani Mukerji’s Hichki which released this week.

Nushrat Bharucha recently walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra in Pune. “Industry has already started looking at me differently. And that difference is of belief. I can feel a sense of belief in me,” she said in a statement.

On her success,​ she said,​ “When you have been persistent for as long as I have been, you have to exercise a certain amount of caution, but I want to do everything. I wish there were 48 hours in a day and 14 days in a week.”