Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Continues To Hold Its Fort At The Box Office

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety simply refuses to stop its glorious run on the big screen. With its 5th week coming to an end, the film has managed to break one record after another at the box office, an amazing feat for a small budget movie.

Maintaining a steady pace, the film collected 54 lacs on its 5th Thursday, as the audience keeps showering the light hearted comedy with love. The film currently stands at a grand total of 106.77 crores, making it this year’s second highest grosser after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat as well as this year’s most profitable film with a 344.87% ROI (Return On Investment).

With Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luv Ranjan has once again targeted the youth. The ‘bromance vs romance’ angle has appealed to, well, most of the youngsters. Bollywood analyst Girish said, as Financial Express quotes, “Definitely, the youth factor has worked for the film. In spite of average numbers, some songs worked marvels for the film and for the theatre audience this was a turner. And of course, the bromance angle in the film worked in favour for SKTKS. The climax was accepted by the audience and it sold like hot cakes. Hence it’s more than just one factor which weaved the success of the film.,”